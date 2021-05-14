Mother of murdered 2-year-old Las Vegas boy opens up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mother of the 2-year-old boy allegedly murdered by her boyfriend is opening up about her heartbreaking loss.

Amari Nicholson’s body was found earlier this week near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

Tayler Nicholson says she is just trying her best to cope and remember the good times.

RELATED: REPORT: Man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson upset because boy urinated on himself

Las Vegas police say Terrell Rhodes was taking care of Amari while his mother was in Colorado with her mother.

According to the arrest report for Rhodes, he admitted to hitting Amari several times after the toddler urinated on himself.

Police say Rhodes and Tayler were dating and broke up just before Amari’s death.

