Mother creates anti-bullying app after son is picked on

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s a new app on the market meant to combat bullying and save lives.

Tara Lynn Townes created the Bullying Buddy app. Her son, Encore ‘Corey’ Hunt, has dwarfism, meaning his body doesn’t grow at the rate of other children his age.

Bullying Buddy Tara Lynn Townes and her son, Encore ‘Corey’ Hunt.

After watching her son deal with bullies, Townes wanted a solution. She created a nonprofit organization named 'Tiny Be Mighty' and travels around the country talking to lawmakers about their message. Her Bullying Buddy App allows its user to report bullying using an “Emergency Bullying button.”

“If your adolescent is being bullied, they can record in real-time what’s happening to them on the EBB button, which is the emergency bullying button. Once they activate that button it's voice activation and manually," said Townes. "It starts recording instantly and parents get alerts and they can see exactly what’s going on with the child. It also uploads to an admin so the school has a record of this - pictures, audio, video, everything.”

RELATED: Las Vegas students run radio program to combat bullying

The app also provides support chat rooms and links to connect with a clinical professional. There are additional tabs for families who have lost a child to suicide due to bullying.

The app is available in English and Spanish in the app stores with more languages coming soon.