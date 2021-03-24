Las Vegas students run radio program to combat bullying

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local program is empowering students to make school a better place for everyone. Bully Busters 702, run by Big Keith Bowen, teaches students to speak out and help their fellow student who may be struggling.

Big Keith teaches a Bully Buster class at Imagine 100 Academy of Excellence. He also tours schools around the valley to spread his anti-bullying message. He dedicated his life to the cause after a friend committed suicide as a result of bullying.

“People don’t understand when you get bullied, people remember the time, the day, the clothes you had on. I talked to gown folks 40-50 years old, they remember when they were 13 if they were going to the store… people don’t understand the impact,” Big Keith said.

“We go over how bullying is bad and when you see bullying you should go and tell a teacher,” said Star Banks, a student of Big Keith’s. Star and her brother Kwamne say Big Keith is their favorite teacher.

Students as young as kindergarten create their own cartoons and host a weekly radio show based on their experiences. Big Keith says it helps them build confidence and learn how to talk about their problems in a productive way.

“The kids being able to talk on the radio, they get to express themselves and they’re talking, so they’re getting it off their chest. They don’t have to push nobody or put their hands or feel sad,” Big Keith added.

The radio show is online every Sunday. Bully Busters 702 also has a 24-hour hotline for parents or students to call for help. That number is 702-292-5023.