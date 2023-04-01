Mother arrested after toddler found in the roadway, second child found in garage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas mother is facing child abuse and neglect charges for a second time after her three-year-old was found in the road and her two-year-old was found unattended in a garage.

According to a police report, this happened on Thursday in a neighborhood near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive.

Police said a woman was driving by a home and spotted a three-year-old on the side of the road at 4:30 p.m.

She told officers he was wearing a thin t-shirt with pants and no socks.

When officers arrived at the home, the front door was open.

Investigators said they searched the property and found a two-year-old child in the garage alone.

The report said due to cold temperatures and not knowing how long the kids had been left alone, medical personnel were dispatched to the scene and treated the children.

A woman arrived at the scene while officers were searching the home and told them the kids belonged to her niece Malaysia Young.

According to the police report, Young left the home at 4:30 p.m. to go to school at the Euphoria Institute in Summerlin. Officers said Young told them she thought her aunt would be home to watch the kids.

However, the aunt told police she is not responsible for the two children and that Young is the sole provider and caretaker.

The report said that while officers ran her driver's license and checked her records, it revealed Young was previously found guilty of child abuse and neglect back in June of 2022 and that she was on probation for that charge.

Court records show that for this second incident, Young has been charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect as well as violating her probation.

She's in the Clark County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond and is due back in court on April 13.