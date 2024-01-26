Most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas revealed by Metro police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have revealed the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas.

The department compiled data from December 2023 from each of LVMPD’s area commands and listed the intersections with the highest number of vehicle collisions in each area.

Northeast Area Command



Lake Mead and Lamb

Cheyenne and [Las] Vegas Boulevard

Carey and Nellis

Pecos and Washington

Las Vegas Boulevard and Nellis

Northwest Area Command



Lake Mead and Rainbow

Decatur and Tropical Parkway

Rainbow and Smoke Ranch

Alexander and Decatur

Durango and Gowan

Enterprise Area Command



Blue Diamond and Jones

Durango and Warm Springs

Amigo and Cactus

Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch

Decatur and Pyle

Downtown Area Command



Bonanza and Wardelle

Eastern and Searles

Fourth and Stewart

Eastern and Stewart

Bolden Area Command



Charleston and Rancho

Alta and Valley View

Alta and Decatur

Decatur and Oakey

Oakey and Torrey Pines

Convention Center Area Command



Koval and Tropicana

Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard

Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard

Dean Martin and Tropicana

Flamingo and Linq

Spring Valley Area Command



Jones and Russell

Flamingo and Rainbow

Spring Mountain and Valley View

Buffalo and Tropicana

Flamingo and Tenaya

Southeast Area Command



Sahara and Sloan

Sahara and Lamb

Desert Inn and Nellis

Charleston and Nellis

Mountain Vista and Russell

South Central Area Command



Eastern and Karen

Maryland Parkway and Sahara

Eastern and Russell

Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn

Maryland Parkway and Tropicana

Summerlin Area Command



Ft. Apache and Lake South

Flamingo and Ft. Apache

Hualapai and Town Center

Charleston and Durango

Durango and Sahara

LVMPD officials say the top three causes for crashes in these areas are failure to yield the right of way, failure to stay in designated lanes, and disregarding traffic signs, signals, and lights.