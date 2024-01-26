Most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas revealed by Metro police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have revealed the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas.
The department compiled data from December 2023 from each of LVMPD’s area commands and listed the intersections with the highest number of vehicle collisions in each area.
Northeast Area Command
- Lake Mead and Lamb
- Cheyenne and [Las] Vegas Boulevard
- Carey and Nellis
- Pecos and Washington
- Las Vegas Boulevard and Nellis
Northwest Area Command
- Lake Mead and Rainbow
- Decatur and Tropical Parkway
- Rainbow and Smoke Ranch
- Alexander and Decatur
- Durango and Gowan
Enterprise Area Command
- Blue Diamond and Jones
- Durango and Warm Springs
- Amigo and Cactus
- Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch
- Decatur and Pyle
Downtown Area Command
- Bonanza and Wardelle
- Eastern and Searles
- Fourth and Stewart
- Eastern and Stewart
Bolden Area Command
- Charleston and Rancho
- Alta and Valley View
- Alta and Decatur
- Decatur and Oakey
- Oakey and Torrey Pines
Convention Center Area Command
- Koval and Tropicana
- Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard
- Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard
- Dean Martin and Tropicana
- Flamingo and Linq
Spring Valley Area Command
- Jones and Russell
- Flamingo and Rainbow
- Spring Mountain and Valley View
- Buffalo and Tropicana
- Flamingo and Tenaya
Southeast Area Command
- Sahara and Sloan
- Sahara and Lamb
- Desert Inn and Nellis
- Charleston and Nellis
- Mountain Vista and Russell
South Central Area Command
- Eastern and Karen
- Maryland Parkway and Sahara
- Eastern and Russell
- Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn
- Maryland Parkway and Tropicana
Summerlin Area Command
- Ft. Apache and Lake South
- Flamingo and Ft. Apache
- Hualapai and Town Center
- Charleston and Durango
- Durango and Sahara
LVMPD officials say the top three causes for crashes in these areas are failure to yield the right of way, failure to stay in designated lanes, and disregarding traffic signs, signals, and lights.