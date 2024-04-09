Mosquitos have arrived: Clark County Vector Control says mosquito abatement is underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the Las Vegas Valley, as the weather begins to warm up, mosquitoes are once again becoming a nuisance. Clark County Vector Control has already taken proactive measures to address the issue.

According to Christopher Bramley, vector control supervisor for the Clark County Department of Public Works, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, first discovered in the valley area in 2017, has spread to 32 zip codes across southern Nevada.

He emphasized the importance of preventive measures, stating, "We are well prepared to start our mosquito surveillance program. We actually started two weeks ago."

To combat the mosquitoes, vector control is employing various strategies, including the use of a tool called a vortex spreader.

"We'd be able to drive it to the edge of any flood channel, either this one with either an ATV or one of our trucks, and we are able to broadcast that material out to any areas where the water is standing," Bramley explained.

Additionally, they are distributing granular mosquito products for prevention.

The Southern Nevada Health District's mosquito surveillance program has already set 100 traps and collected over 500 mosquitoes this month alone.

"The one thing with mosquitoes and also mosquito disease is it is very unpredictable," said Vivek Raman with the health district. "You know, with weather events, of course, the more rain, you get the opportunity you have for mosquito breeding."

To prevent the spread of mosquitoes, residents are advised to eliminate any standing water in their surroundings, such as in pet dishes, flower pots, or children's toys.

"You know they bite, and then you always can have the fear of them carrying a disease or something," said resident Mike Mankin.

For more information about Clark County Vector Control and how to reach them if you have a mosquito problem, CLICK HERE.

is