Mosquito mania in Las Vegas? Exterminator reports uptick after continued rainfall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local exterminator says he is getting calls like never before from homeowners complaining about major mosquito problems.

Trent English with Bite Em Back Pest Control says the summer months are always busy, but after Hurricane Hilary dumped heavy rain on the valley and beyond, mosquitoes have shown up almost everywhere.

“We've had mosquitoes here for years but because we’ve had all of this standing water and rain, it has increased the population of mosquitoes which are a huge problem and a problem to our health and well-being cause they carry disease,” English said.

“We were surprised, because I mean, you live in the desert. I mean, mosquitoes here? You’re not in Florida,” said Ana, a homeowner who was getting her home treated for mosquitoes on Friday afternoon.

If you’re seeing a lot of mosquitoes at home, English says the first thing that should be done is to walk around the property and remove things like standing water.

He also recommends checking gutters, and drainage systems, and treating pools and ponds. His last suggestion is to stay away from over-watering outside because the added moisture could attract mosquitoes.