More than 550 higher education employees could lose jobs as vaccine mandate upheld

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — About 550 higher education employees will lose their jobs on New Year’s Eve.

The Nevada System of Higher Education, which oversees the colleges and universities in our state, voted to maintain the vaccine mandate for faculty.

The ultimate vote was 6-6, with seven needed to revoke it.

Officials say 379 workers will be terminated, 188 will end employment because their contracts have ended, and 18 resigned.

Those affected employees have an additional 30 days to comply with the ruling.

It was also said that this permanent code provision will come back before the board before the Fall 2022 semester for possible revision.

One regent says that he thinks the number of faculty who could lose their jobs from this mandate could be even higher when it is all said and done.

“I don’t know what to say to them other than some of us tried to do what we could to re-enact an update policy so that termination notices wouldn’t be pushed out tomorrow,” said Byron Brooks, a university regent.

“You mention medical and religious exemptions as being affected,” said Shannon Sumpter, a UNLV faculty member. “They are already accommodating them at all of the institutions.”

The board is also sending a letter asking the governor and state health officials to mandate student vaccinations.

It will be reviewed by the Nevada Board of Health on Jan.14.