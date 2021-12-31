Nevada System of Higher Education will keep COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents maintained the existing employee COVID-19 vaccine requirement at a special meeting on Thursday.

NSHE employees who are not vaccinated or do not have an approved exemption will be terminated effective Dec. 31.

NSHE says of its more than 22,240 employees, 379 will be terminated, 188 will end employment due to the completion of a contract, and 18 voluntarily resigned.

The Board of Regents’ policy provided unvaccinated employees multiple ways to comply with the requirement since it was passed in September, including getting the vaccine or receiving a medical or religious exemption. Employees who exclusively work remotely or telecommute, pursuant to an approved agreement with their respective institution, are exempt from the requirement.

According to a press release sent to 13 Action News, employees who are leaving NSHE employment have a 30-day grace period following termination from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2022, which will allow them to request to be reinstated to their former position upon showing a completed COVID-19 vaccination series.

“The pandemic has underscored the importance of delivering a safe and effective in-person educational experience for our students and the vaccine will help our institutions achieve that goal,” said Vice-Chair Pro Tempore Amy Carvalho. “We are proud of our faculty and staff who have made the adjustments during this challenging time.”

The Board of Regents directed Chancellor Melody Rose to prepare a written letter of support for an NSHE student COVID-19 vaccine requirement to the Governor, the state Board of Health, and the Nevada Legislature that will be reviewed at the Board’s Jan. 14, 2022, meeting.