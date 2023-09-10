Watch Now
More than 300 first responders scale The Strat in honor of 9/11 victims

Posted at 3:15 PM, Sep 10, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First responders from across the Las Vegas valley spent Saturday morning climbing the 1,455 steps to the top of The Strat.

It's to honor the first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

About 340 active firefighters, police, EMT, and military personnel took part in the event and even climbed the stairs in full gear. Each participant also wore a lanyard displaying a photo of one of the firefighters killed that day.

Proceeds from the event are being donated to the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, and the Vegas Fire and Rescue Charitable Association.

