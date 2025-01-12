More than 10K job openings at Las Vegas Job Fair & Career Expo this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for new employment opportunities, there will be a Job Fair & Career Expo at the Boulevard Mall (3528 S. Maryland Parkway) on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free to attend and there is also free parking.

For more information, visit WestCoastJobFairs.com.

West Coast Job Fairs, the event organizers, said there will more than 10,000 openings across a variety of industries such as hospitality, retail, sales, healthcare, delivery, management, government and more.

A few of the employers participating in the event are:



MGM Resorts International

Tao Group Hospitality

Harry Reid International Airport

Caesars Entertainment

Station Casinos

Clark County

Las Vegas Fire & Safety

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Carothers Insurance

Binion's

Four Queens

Foundever

Silverton Hotel

Fifth Street Gaming

And much more!

In addition to the job openings, the event said they will also showcase trade and technical schools and universities that offer career training.

Grand Canyon University

Chamberlain University, Walden University

Northwest Career College

LV-Pita

Nevada Welding School

Crescent School of Bartending / Gaming

“Events like the Las Vegas Job Fair, connect Nevada’s talented workers with employers looking to hire. It’s a critical part of efforts to strengthen the local economy and improving quality of life for locals" Event Manager Richard Berry said in a statement to Channel 13.

