More than 10K job openings at Las Vegas Job Fair & Career Expo this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for new employment opportunities, there will be a Job Fair & Career Expo at the Boulevard Mall (3528 S. Maryland Parkway) on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is free to attend and there is also free parking.
For more information, visit WestCoastJobFairs.com.
West Coast Job Fairs, the event organizers, said there will more than 10,000 openings across a variety of industries such as hospitality, retail, sales, healthcare, delivery, management, government and more.
A few of the employers participating in the event are:
- MGM Resorts International
- Tao Group Hospitality
- Harry Reid International Airport
- Caesars Entertainment
- Station Casinos
- Clark County
- Las Vegas Fire & Safety
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- Carothers Insurance
- Binion's
- Four Queens
- Foundever
- Silverton Hotel
- Fifth Street Gaming
- And much more!
In addition to the job openings, the event said they will also showcase trade and technical schools and universities that offer career training.
- Grand Canyon University
- Chamberlain University, Walden University
- Northwest Career College
- LV-Pita
- Nevada Welding School
- Crescent School of Bartending / Gaming
“Events like the Las Vegas Job Fair, connect Nevada’s talented workers with employers looking to hire. It’s a critical part of efforts to strengthen the local economy and improving quality of life for locals" Event Manager Richard Berry said in a statement to Channel 13.