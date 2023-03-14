More people turning to doctors as allergy season ramps up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The dreaded season of itchy eyes and sneezing is stronger than ever for some this spring.

Channel 13 spoke to Dr. Christopher Choi who said he is seeing more than twice the amount of allergy patients compared to last year.

That includes people like Deborah Kim. She said she is constantly having to blow her nose and take allergy medication. She moved to the valley from Southern California a year and a half ago and says she's never had allergies like this before.

"Without allergy medication, I can't sleep," Kim said. "It's just rashes and hives all over my body. It kind of looks like chicken skin. It's that bumpy skin except it's itchy and you just want to scratch it off and it swells."

Her doctor told her to contact a local allergist.

"I have to wait until May to see one but I have that appointment booked and I'm ready," Kim said. "I just want it to all end."

Kim said the soonest appointment she could get was three months away and that some appointments are six months out.

Choi said some patients who have strong allergy symptoms could confuse it for a sinus infection. He said he's having to prescribe more doses of steroids to help patients recover and that he's concerned about a longer allergy season this year.

"There is a lot more wind now and pollen so we are seeing a lot more allergies."

So what can you do to help reduce the symptoms?

Choi said you can use sinus rinses daily to get rid of any dust or pollen in your airways, take antihistamines, and use a humidifier. Choi adds that COVID-19 may also be responsible for the severity of this allergy season.

"A lot of people have long-hauler COVID symptoms and it makes sense that if you get allergies on top of that, the symptoms will be worse," Choi said.

Choi adds that if your symptoms start to get worse, contact your primary care doctor as soon as possible.