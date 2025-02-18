More families turning to Las Vegas Rescue Mission as homelessness rates rise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homelessness and food insecurity often go hand in hand, and right now, both are impacting families across the Las Vegas Valley.

Three Square Food Bank reports that about 15% of the population struggles with food access. At the same time, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission is seeing a growing number of families seeking shelter, highlighting the increasing need for support.

WATCH our previous report on how the mission sought to expand to help meet that increased need.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission approved for expansion of Historic Westside campus

Right now, the mission is providing shelter to 17 families, including 29 children and 22 adults, through its Intact Families Program—an initiative designed to keep families together while helping them rebuild their lives.

Among those families are Matthew and Serena Huff, who, along with their 17-year-old daughter and 21-year-old son with autism, are experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“We’ve been in the program for about four months. This is our first experience with homelessness,” Matthew said. “During the pandemic, my mother suffered a traumatic brain injury, and we spent years taking care of her. When she passed away, I had been out of work for so long that we struggled to get back on our feet.”

Rising housing and food costs have only worsened the crisis. According to the 2024 Clark County Homeless Census, nearly 7,906 people experience homelessness on any given night—a 36% increase in just two years.

Officials with the Las Vegas Rescue Mission told Channel 13 they are working to provide more services to families and help them transition into more stable housing.

For ways you can help, you can visit their website here.