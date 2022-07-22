Monster Jam returns to Las Vegas for the first time in 3 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The action-packed Monster Jam is back in Las Vegas this weekend after a three year hiatus following the pandemic pause.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience is scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Pit Passes are available for $20.

Las Vegas motorsports fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions.

The Las Vegas event features eight skilled athletes putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. Tyler Menninga gets behind the wheel of the legendary black and green wrecking machine Grave Digger®, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Elvis Lainez gets back behind the wheel of El Toro Loco®, Bernard Lyght makes his debut in Megalodon® and military veteran Kayla Blood in Soldier Fortune™ look to lock in the event championship.

The schedule for the three-day event is listed below:

Friday, July 22, 2022

Event Time – 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Event Times – 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (Sat 1pm Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Event Time – 1:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (Sunday Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)