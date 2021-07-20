Monsoon pattern holds a tight grip over the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An active monsoon weather pattern will hold over the region for the week. A upper level low brought a short wave of energy over the valley. This, aided by high pressure over the 4 corners have funneled moisture into the valley.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are top concerns. Flash flooding and damaging winds are something to look out for if you have to head out.

As scattered, unorganized storms fire up, lightning is also going to be a threat. With this surge of moisture, humidity levels have risen slightly with mugginess hanging in the air.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) put most of Nevada under a marginal risk (1 out of 5 on the severe scale) for Monday. Storms could generate excessive rainfall and flash flooding. We had a total of a trace amount of rain Sunday and Monday.

Chances for storms ramp up again on Thursday. Temperatures will start to drop by the end of the week with highs struggling to break 100. The valley hasn't experienced highs in the 90s in a while.

