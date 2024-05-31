Money set aside by Clark County expected to create hundreds of affordable housing units

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this month, the Clark County Commissioners approved to set aside $66 million to help complete several affordable housing projects around the county.

"From my home, to my finances, everything is looking up," said Barbara Whitfield, who lives in the Golden Rule Affordable Housing community.

This wasn't always the case for 68-year-old Whitfield.

"I was homeless at first, and I was living in the women's shelter," Whitfield said.

Now, 15 years later, Whitfield has a two-bedroom apartment she shares with her daughter.

"When you go through and you make it, you thank Him every day," said Whitfield.

Whitfield is grateful to God and credits her faith with guiding her to her new home.

Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit building affordable housing in the valley, connecting renters like Whitfield to affordable homes.

They helped her out of homelessness 15 years ago.

"(They) have given me the best blessing I could have, to have a home," Whitfield said.

The Golden Rule is a complex with 60 affordable units for low-income residents, with prices ranging from $471 to over $1,000.

Neighborhood Housing Services is now building the second half of the complex with another 60 units.

The money approved by Clark County goes toward nine separate affordable housing projects across our valley.

This is part of a push to mitigate the affordable housing crisis across our valley.

"For every affordable housing unit that goes up, there's probably 80 - 100 families who are waiting for that, so we are in the valley right now about 90,000 - 100,000 units short for affordable housing," said Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Chief Operating Officer Kathy Freeman.

When these projects are completed, that money set aside is expected to create around 1,273 affordable housing unitsacross our valley.