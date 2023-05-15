Moms, supporters rally on Las Vegas Strip to demand Congress reinstate federal assault weapons ban

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gun violence prevention advocates with Moms Demand Action organized a rally Saturday calling on Congress to reinstate the bipartisan federal assault weapons ban.

Held on the Las Vegas Strip, the local event was one of nearly 200 events nationwide as part of a “Mother’s Day of Action,” and included 1 October survivors, community organizers, healthcare professionals and teachers, and more than 75 supporters.

In 1994, Congress passed the bipartisan assault weapons ban. It expired in 2004, and a study from the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma estimates that if we still had an assault weapons ban, we'd see 70% fewer mass shooting deaths.

"I put my kids in car seats and they use seat belts, just in case of an accident. And that's actually the number two killer of children. The number one killer is guns," said Moms Demand Action volunteer Jaime Brousse. "And that's why I'm out here with Moms Demand Action demanding that we get some legislation passed to stop this violence."

