LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman who helped run a large online parenting group is facing serious criminal charges, including allegations of abusing her own child.

Christiann Ault, an administrator of the Las Vegas Super Moms Facebook group, has been charged with two counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of child abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

VIDEO: Alyssa Bethencourt talks to a former member of the Las Vegas Super Moms Facebook group

Mom behind popular Vegas parenting group indicted on abuse charges

According to court records, Ault’s 10-year-old son testified before a Clark County grand jury that the abuse began when he was 7 and continued for nearly two years.

The Las Vegas Super Moms group, which had close to 30,000 members before being deactivated, was a space for local parents to exchange advice, ask questions and organize events. The allegations have raised concerns among members about privacy and trust in online communities.

Read here: Clark County's indictment against Christiann Ault

“You would think this is someone you could trust,” said member Aryanna Scott, who has been part of the group for several years. "But you don’t really know who’s behind these groups.”

Scott said the case prompted her to reconsider what kinds of information and photos she shares online — especially in groups that appear private.

“People post pictures of their kids, ask for advice, not realizing who might be in the group or what their intentions are,” she said.

Jocelyn King, CEO of Smarter Online Safety, said this case highlights how digital spaces — even those labeled private or closed — are not immune to bad actors.

“We often forget that anything shared online can be copied, saved, or misused,” King said. “Even in small parenting groups, there’s a risk.”

King advises parents to be cautious about what they share and with whom. She recommends checking how large a group is, whether it’s actively moderated, and whether members have real-life connections outside the platform.

Ault is scheduled for trial in April. Her attorney has not responded to requests for comment. In a post made shortly before the group was taken offline, Ault stated she was “fighting these accusations with everything I have.”

The Las Vegas Super Moms group has since been deactivated.