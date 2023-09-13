Mojave High School employee arrested, charged with lewdness with a minor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Mojave High School employee has been arrested and is accused of lewdness with a minor.

That's according to a letter written by principal Greg Cole, which was sent to parents on Wednesday morning.

Cole said the employee will not be allowed on campus and that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the matter.

Court records show 26-year-old Ruben Salinas was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Records state he's facing two charges of lewdness with a child under 14 years old and he's scheduled to be in court on Thursday.

He's listed as the boy's varsity soccer coach, according to MaxPreps.com, a website that tracks high school athletics, including rosters, athletes, and coaches.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Last month, Mojave High School wrestling coach Rene Ruiz was arrested and charged after being accused of sexually assaulting a student. According to an arrest report, he had been drinking with several students before the alleged assault took place.