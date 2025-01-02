Mohave County Sherriff's Office are asking for help locating man from Dolan Springs

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing man, Joe Soto, 64, from Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Soto was last seen on December 27, 2024, on the 18000 block of N Pellet Drive, Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Joe Soto is described as five feet seven inches tall, around 178 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. It is unknown what he is currently wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joe Soto is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and reference DR# 25-000197.

