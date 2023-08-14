Mohave County officials rescue hiker lost in Havasu National Wildlife Refuge

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — A California man is safe after being rescued at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, southwest of Needle Mountain, which is about two hours south of Las Vegas.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. from someone who said their 33-year-old friend was lost. He had driven to the park to watch a meteor shower and at some point walked away from his truck. His friend said he had a drone with him and flew it around but wasn't able to find his way back.

His friend told officers his friend sent an estimated location screenshot from the Find My Phone application on his iPhone. Deputies said they were able to contact the man to try to find a better location. They said he should call 911 before his battery died and stayed put.

However, they state the man turned off his phone and even though additional calls and texts were made, they were unable to reach him.

That's when search and rescue was dispatched. They located his vehicle and began following his footprints. They were able to find him about three miles west of his vehicle. They state the man was out of water, dehydrated, severely sunburnt, and only had a small light with him and no other supplies. He told officers he had turned his phone off to conserve his battery.

They add he is expected to be okay.

Mohave County officials want to remind everyone that when hiking or checking out remote areas, make sure you don't travel alone, bring plenty of supplies like water, and stay put once you call for help.