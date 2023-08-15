Watch Now
Mohave County officials offering reward for information related to 1989 homicide

Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Mohave Silent Witness
Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 15, 2023
MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — Mohave County officials are now offering a reward up to $2,500 for any information related to a 1989 cold case.

According to investigators, a woman's body was found on Nov. 24, 1989 in a desert area about 1.5 miles south of Interstate 40 at milepost 66.5, which is outside of Kingman.

Police said detectives were sent to the scene to collect evident. They said that due to the decomposition of the body, the woman had been there for months.

An autopsy was performed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office who wasn't able to identify the victim or cause of death. However, she was described as a white woman that was about 5'5", 115 pounds, and believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

Department officials said there have been several attempts to identify her over the years, including investigative interviews as well as DNA matching. Evidence located at the scene was tested but police said it didn't provide any usable information.

The non-profit organization Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,500 in exchange for any information that could lead to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.

