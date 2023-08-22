Mohave County officials find missing hikers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two women are safe after Mohave County officials rescued them at the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area, which is near Kingman.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they received a call on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. that two women were lost and needed help. Deputies stated the two women were visiting from Minnesota and also "unaware of the weather forecast in the area."

The women told first responders that they started their hike around 3 p.m. from the Metwell Trailhead in the Monolith Gardens Trail System. As the sun went down and it got dark, they were turned around and weren't able to find their way back to their vehicle.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue

Members of the Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department, and Search and Rescue were dispatched and they found the pair about two and a half miles from the trailhead. No one was injured during the incident.

First responders state the Bureau of Land Management's Kingman Field Office has a map at the trailhead with instructions on how to install a smart phone application called "Avenza Maps". They lets guests download the digital map file for the trail system and shows you your location, even if you don't have cell service.