Mohave County officials find body of missing man

July 10 - Officials have found the body of Adam Robert Reigh.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, search teams located him near White Hills, Arizona.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, there are no indications of foul play and it appears that he succumbed to the elements.

July 9 - Mohave County officials are searching for a man who has been missing since last week.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Adam Robert Reigh was last seen in the White Hills, Arizona area on Wednesday, July 3, after he left a friend's house alone. Investigators said it is unknown what he was wearing or where he was heading.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Officials found his car in a desert area near White Hills on Friday, July 5. Personal items of his were found in an area just under a mile from the vehicle's location.

Search and rescue teams have been combing that area for the past two days using tracking teams, search dogs, drones, and helicopters.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Detectives have also been following up on leads and information received. At this time, there has been no indication of foul play.

Reigh is described as being 5'8" and 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at (928) 753-0753 and reference DR# 24-025137.