Mohave County man dies while trimming trees in Hualapai Mountains

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died in his climbing harness while trimming trees.

According to the sheriff's office, on Thursday around 4 p.m., they received a call asking for help.

A 62-year-old man had been cutting tall pine trees in the Pine Lake community in the Hualapai mountains. Witnesses said he was in his climbing harness about 80 feet off the ground when he became unresponsive.

The sheriff's office said Pine Lake Fire, River Medical and Search and Rescue all responded to the location. An air rescue helicopter was also dispatched. The crew was able to use their hoist to release him from the tree and lower him to the ground for medical evaluation. However, medical personnel determined he had died.

The man was taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office and authorities are investigating the matter.

His identity hasn't been released, as of Friday night.