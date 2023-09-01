Mohave County man barricades himself in home for four hours

GOLDEN VALLEY (KTNV) — A Mohave County man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a hours-long standoff with police.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, this happened at a home on Stewart Mountain Road in Golden Valley.

Deputies state a woman called them saying her husband, later identified as 64-year-old Thomas Braband, had fired a gun multiple times in their home and had pointed the gun at her head.

Mohave County officials said the woman was removed from the home when they responded to the scene. However, they said Braband barricaded himself inside the home and started shooting at deputies. After four hours, the SWAT team was able to safely take Braband into custody.

He is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Domestic violence-related calls have been down overall across Southern Nevada. However, authorities are seeing a spike in domestic-violence related homicides. Channel 13 has been tracking those cases. In 2023, there have been 84 homicides in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction. Breaking it down even further, in August, at least eight of those homicides was related to a domestic violence call.