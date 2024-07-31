Mobile Pre-K Academy offering free classes for Las Vegas children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kids between three and five years old will soon be able to attend Pre-K Academy classes for free.

The City of Las Vegas is once again hosting the Strong Start Go Mobile Pre-K Academy. The program provides free half-day, pre-kindergarten classes, along with family engagement workshops and activities.

Classes are scheduled. to start on Monday, Aug. 19 and will be on mobile academy school buses, which will visit different neighborhoods across the valley.



Owens Avenue and H Street, Sherman Gardens Annex

Twin Lakes Drive and Washington Avenue, Derfelt Strong Future

Mojave Road and Stewart Avenue, Chuck Minker Sports Complex

Washington Avenue and D Street, Historic Westside School

The classes will be offered from Monday to Thursday.

Morning sessions will be between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. while afternoon sessions will be between 1 p.m. through 3:30 p.m.

You do need to register on the city's website. You can learn more by visiting the city's website, call (702) 229-5437, or by emailing arose@LasVegasNevada.Gov.