Mobile home fire in east Las Vegas sends juvenile to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters battled a mobile home fire Monday morning in the east part of town.

The Clark County Fire Department reports crews were called to 3651 Fort Mchenry Dr., near Twain Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, at about 10:15 a.m.

Officials say callers informed them that children may have been inside the residence and crews from Clark County and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the call.

Upon arrival, crews located a juvenile inside the home. This person was transported to a local hospital while firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

Investigators say two others were also treated at the scene for injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A total of approximately 35 fire personnel responded to the scene.