Child found in burning mobile home dies at hospital, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 3-year-old child who was found inside a burning mobile home on Monday morning has died, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

PREVIOUS: Mobile home fire in east Las Vegas sends child to hospital

Fire investigators determined the fire at a home on the 3600 block of Fort Mchenry Drive was accidental.

Callers reporting the fire told first responders that children may have been inside the residence. Crews located Kaden Meacham inside the home and transported him to Sunrise Hospital. He died Tuesday morning, police said.

"The cause and manner of the boy's death are still under investigation by the Coroner's Office," according to a press release.

Two other people were treated for injuries at the scene, officials said previously.

