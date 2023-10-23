Missing woman found dead north of Lake Havasu City

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — A missing woman has been found dead in the mountains north of Lake Havasu City.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, they received a call for help from hikers near Craggy Wash on Friday night.

The hikers said they believed they had spotted someone who may need help or may be deceased but weren't able to get close enough to the person to help them.

Search and Rescue teams responded to the area and determined the person had died.

Due to "the complexity of the location", including steep and rugged terrain, recovery operations began Saturday morning.

First responders used a DPS Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman to extract the body, which has since been identified as 46-year-old Melinsa Oakeson, who was recently reported missing.

No further details about the incident have been released, as of Monday afternoon.