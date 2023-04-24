LOCATED: Three campers reported missing at Mt. Charleston now found, police say

UPDATE: Three people who were previously reported missing and endangered at Mt. Charleston have since been located, police say.

(Original report) — A search is underway for a man, woman and child who disappeared while camping at Mt. Charleston over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported Monday.

39-year-old Chad Remillard, 39-year-old Kalean Tarbuskovich and 6-year-old Aiden Remillard were last seen at apprximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, police stated in a news release.

They're said to be traveling in a 2000 tan or gold Chevrolet Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83.

Chad Remillard is described as a white male adult standing approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 225 pounds. Police said Remillard has brown hair and hazel eyes.

LVMPD A man, woman and child who were last known to be camping at Mt. Charleston are considered missing and endangered on Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Tarbuskovich is described as a white female adult standing approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Aiden Remillard stands approximately 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 52 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

All three are considered missing and endangered, police noted.

Anyone with information regarding there whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.