Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Missing Nye County man found dead in the desert

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police lights
Posted at 6:04 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 21:04:10-04

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A missing Nye County man has been found dead in the desert.

According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Thomas was reported missing on July 21, 2023. He was last seen at American Dental near Walmart.

In addition to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, other organizations that helped in the search included Nye County's search and rescue team, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's air support team helicopter, and drones, and Red Rock Search and Rescue.

His skeletal remains were found in a desert area near Blagg and Wilson in Pahrump.

Investigators said they don't suspect any foul play, thanked the community for helping them look for Thomas, and gave their condolences to his family.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH