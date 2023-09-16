Missing Nye County man found dead in the desert

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A missing Nye County man has been found dead in the desert.

According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Thomas was reported missing on July 21, 2023. He was last seen at American Dental near Walmart.

In addition to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, other organizations that helped in the search included Nye County's search and rescue team, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's air support team helicopter, and drones, and Red Rock Search and Rescue.

His skeletal remains were found in a desert area near Blagg and Wilson in Pahrump.

Investigators said they don't suspect any foul play, thanked the community for helping them look for Thomas, and gave their condolences to his family.