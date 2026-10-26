Missing, endangered 74-year-old woman found safe after search in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 74-year-old woman who was considered missing and endangered in North Las Vegas has been reunited with her family.

As of Monday afternoon, the North Las Vegas Police Department said Jo Gowda had been safely located.

"We sincerely thank the public for their assistance in helping us bring this matter to a safe resolution," a police department spokesperson wrote in an email to Channel 13. "Your efforts are greatly appreciated."

Police had put out an alert asking for the public's help to locate Gowda on Sunday evening.

She was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Saturday walking south from Jerry's Nugget, located in the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, toward East Tonopah Avenue.

