Missing 74-year-old woman located, North Las Vegas Police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police asked for the public's help to find 74-year-old Inez Evadney Wilson, who was last heard from on Friday, May 31 around 8 a.m.

UPDATE: As of 10 a.m. Monday, police said Wilson had been located and safely returned home. They thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.

Family members said she was at her home, in the 3600 block of Emmons Avenue, and made arrangements to pick up her aunt from the airport at 11 a.m. However, her family says she never showed up.

Her aunt told police she found transportation to Wilson's home but she did not answer the door and neighbors had not seen her all day.

Police were contacted to do a welfare check but did not find Wilson at home.

Wilson is described as 5'8" and about 185 pounds with brown eyes and gray/brown hair. She has a slight Jamaican accent and goes by the nickname Cherry.

Police said she is displaying early signs of dementia and may get confused.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.