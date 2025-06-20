Watch Now
Missing 13-year-old last seen in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department needs help locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing from North Las Vegas.

The 13-year-old boy, King Lowery, was last seen around 4 p.m. today leaving his home in the 3300 block of Simmons Street in North Las Vegas.

Lowery is a black male, measuring at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black t-shirt and gray shoes. He wears glasses and has braces.

Lowery is diagnosed with high-functioning autism and suffers from seizures.

Anyone with information on Lowery's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

