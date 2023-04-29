MISSING: 11-year-old last seen in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old child.

Julian Sandoval was last seen Friday at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the area of Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive in the east valley.

Police say he was wearing a gray shirt, black Nike sweatpants and riding a gray bike.

Sandoval stands 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds, according to a police bulletin issued Friday afternoon. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sandoval's whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.