LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lunar New Year celebrations continue as community members held the Las Vegas Miss Chinatown on Thursday evening.

The last time Miss Chinatown Las Vegas was held was 2001.

It's a celebration of various Asian ethnicities, with young women coming together to celebrate their culture.

Channel 13's Linh Truong and Marciano Brunette from Vanderpump Villa were hosting the grand coronation night.