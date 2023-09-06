Mirrored Armadillo installed at Stoney's North Forty at Santa Fe Station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new country bar is getting a little bling ahead its grand opening.

On Tuesday, Station Casinos' officials installed a mirrored armadillo, that weighs more than 50 pounds, inside Stoney's North Forty at Santa Fe Hotel & Casino.

Stoney's North Forty installs mirrored armadillo

The armadillo made its debut inside the Armadillo Lounge at Texas Station in 1995.

It has also been spotted at several properties across town including Santa Fe Station's Revolver, Chrome Showroom, and Texas Station's South Padre.

Stoney's North Forty is a 13,000-square-foot country bar and will have room for line dancing and two-steppin' as well as a stage for live performances and a mechanical bull. There will also be a dedicated beer pong area and other games.

Santa Fe Station, Stoney's North Forty

"We're very excited about the return of Stoney's North Forty to Santa Fe Station," said Chris Lowden, President of Porchlight Hospitality Group. "I feel there is a great untapped market for us in the Northwest and there is no better home than Santa Fe."

The venue is scheduled to open later this month. It will be open seven days week and the doors will open at 4 p.m. every day.