Minimum wage increase directly affecting small business owners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Now that Nevadans have voted "Yes" to an increase in minimum wage, which will now be $12/hr effective July 1, 2024, some local business owner say the competition for quality employees will get tougher.

David Schmidt, chief economist with DETR, says nearly 90% of Nevadans already make more than $12/hr.

"The average wage in the state is closer to $24 an hour," said Schmidt. "Most people are making considerably more than the minimum wage.”

So the increase won't have a huge impact on the majority of businesses. Though local business owners, Donald Lemperle, chef and owner at VegeNation, and Antonio Nunez, owner at The Parlour, both say finding quality employees is getting difficult.

Both owners say they already pay their employees over $12/hr.

“Times are tough," said Lemperle. "It's not easy out there and I want them to get by as best as possible.”

Nunez says despite his business being family-run, ensuring his employees are paid enough to live comfortably is the most important thing.

“It sucks to have to worry about labor," said Nunez. "But you have to care about this part and this aspect.”