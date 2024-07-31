Military spouse hiring event coming to The Venetian on Aug. 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new hiring event for military spouses will be hosted at The Venetian on Aug. 13.

Hiring Our Heroes is holding the event with more than a dozen national and local employers looking for applicants who wish to strengthen their careers.

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024

WHERE: The Venetian, 3355 South Las Vegas Boulevard, NV 89109

PARKING: Free

Brian Alvarado is the Director of the Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Programs. He said:

“Currently, the military spouse community is facing a high percentage of unemployment and underemployment. That economic instability is causing a ripple effect in the recruitment and retention of our all-volunteer military force. It is imperative we build pathways to sustainable employment for the military spouse community and look to this community as a workforce solution."

The job fair lists more than 500 open positions.

Military spouses will also have the opportunity to hear open these open roles and opportunities through an interactive panel and Q&A session before the fair begins at 11 a.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the event by clicking the link here, but walk-ins are still welcome.