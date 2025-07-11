Mid-July heat scorches the Las Vegas valley, paling in comparison to last year's temperatures

HENDERSON (KTNV) — It's been a scorching few days here in the Las Vegas valley, and there doesn't seem to be much relief in sight — high temperatures are expected to be around 110 degrees for the next week or so.

That means people around town, including at Heritage Bark Park in Henderson, have to take some extra precautions, whether they've lived here for decades or it's their first Southern Nevada summer.

"It's been pretty brutal, I mean it's hot out here!" Allison Davis said.

Davis and her dog Haven just moved to the valley from Colorado in September, so to say they've had to adjust their routine is an understatement.

"We're trying to find dog parks or amenities that have grass, especially for their paws," Davis said. "This dog park has the water splash pad for her as well — I kind of have to force her into it, but at least it keeps her nice and cool. [We've really just adjusted] the hours of the day that we get out."

That's a tried and true technique — just ask longtime locals Yolanda Bey and Ron Caswell, who say getting early is important so their dog Siri can get some park time.

"The weather here, the heat comes on after 3 o'clock, the intensity of it," Caswell said.

Even though temperatures are hovering around 110 this week, it pales in comparison to the heat wave we saw a year ago.

In fact, our official high temperature last July 10 was 118 degrees, which was a new record.

It came in a stretch of ten consecutive days above 113, which included the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas: 120 degrees on July 7.

When asked if it gives them any relief knowing it's only 110 when it was upwards of 120 last year, some locals at Heritage Park were indifferent.

"I mean I don't care," Caswell said. "I like the heat, I always have."

Others were more so looking towards the future — and the eventual end of triple digit heat.

"I'm hoping we can find a pool that — when they're closing or something — they can let dogs come swim, I think that's a super fun way for dogs to cool off in a safe environment," Davis said. "Otherwise, we'll just stay inside for a few months."

We still have a lot of summer ahead of us, so be sure to stay hydrated and wear a hat and sunscreen, because this heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

During the summer heat, be extra careful with your furry friends' feet on pavement, which can be in the ballpark of 140 degrees in the middle of the day.

Don't forget to take care of yourself, too: Even if you think you've been drinking enough water, if you start to feel overheated or confused, it's time to find some air conditioning, because those are telltale signs of heat exhaustion.