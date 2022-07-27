Michael Solid sentenced in retrial for the murder of a 15-year-old in 2013

Michael Solid appeared in court on Tuesday morning to be sentenced — for the second time — in the murder of a 15-year-old in 2013.

In May of 2013, Jacob Dismont stole an iPad from a teenager and after Dismont wrestled the iPad away from the teen, Solid, who was driving a white SUV, ran the 15-year-old over.

Solid and Dismont were convicted of murder in the death of the 15-year-old and sentenced to prison in 2016.

Dismont pleaded guilty to his charges and Solid went to trial and was covicted, but the Nevada Supreme Court reversed that decision on appeal, finding a structural error in the jury selection process.

In May of 2022, after the retrial, Solid was found guilty again of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and murder with use of a deadly weapon.

KTNV's Abel Garcia was at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday where he says that Solid is going back to prison for at least 76 years with possible parole after 30 years.