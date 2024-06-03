MGM Resorts security team introduces K-9 trading cards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guests staying at MGM Resorts can soon take home another souvenir from Las Vegas: a K-9 trading card.

The MGM Resorts security team has introduced a series of trading cards that spotlight their partners on the company's K-9 unit.

"Often, our handlers are approached by our guests and team members and they want to interact with the dog. They want to pet the dog. That's something that, unfortunately, we don't allow," said Danny O'Connell, Senior Manager, Corporate K-9 Unit at MGM Resorts. "But instead, we want to make that positive interaction with our guests and team members. By handing out these trading cards, there's a positive interaction between everybody and they have an understanding that we're there to try to help and ensure their safety."

According to MGM, each card features a picture of an individual dog with its name on the front.

The back of the cards include biographical information like the dog's breed and birthday along with favorite hobbies and fun facts.

K-9 handlers carry the cards with them and pass them out to interested guests while making their rounds.

You can meet the pups by watching the video below.