MGM Resorts partners with nonprofit to bring quieter, more secure environment to T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A quieter and more secure environment is now available at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts International partnered with KultureCity, a nonprofit organization that uses its resources for those with sensory needs, to introduce two sensory pods.

"The principles and practices of inclusion are embedded into all aspects of our culture at MGM Resorts," said Tony Gladney, vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion at MGM Resorts. "A large part of this commitment is ensuring that all guests can enjoy an unparalleled entertainment experience, including those on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivities."

The partnership between the two started in 2019 with the introduction of sensory bags at T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and Dolby Live at Park MGM. Officials said the bags include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads.

According to a media release, the pods are located on the main and upper-level concourses and will be open for all events at the arena.

The goal of the pods is to provide a dedicated space for those who "may need a quieter and more secure environment," officials say.

Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity, said, "Our communities shape our lives, and it's amazing to know that T-Mobile Arena is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone is included, no matter their ability. We're honored to expand this partnership to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests."

They are said to be decorated with Yogibo bean bags, visual light panels by Nanolead, activity panels, and bubble walls. Officials say the Las Vegas-based John C. Kish Foundation donated the pods.

The foundation says they are dedicated to health, education, performing arts, and animal welfare in Southern Nevada.