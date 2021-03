LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday, MGM Resorts is kicking off the 2021 pool season.

More than 10 pools will welcome back guests.

This includes:

The Aria pool

The pool & Cabanas at Vdara

The Oasis pool at Luxor

Cabanas will be limited to groups of six or fewer.

Guests have to wear masks at all times unless they're in the water, eating, drinking or smoking.

And guests are encouraged to utilize a waitlist to reserve lounge chairs and pool access.