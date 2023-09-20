MGM Resorts announces operation of website, mobile app after 'cybersecurity issue'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts provided an update Tuesday to their "cybersecurity issue" that has lasted over a week, starting Sept. 10.

The company announced their resort services, dining, entertainment, pools and spas are operating normally, as well as their gaming floor, including slots, table games and poker rooms.

"Our slot ticket-in/ticket-out systems are up and running, and our amazing employees are available to help guests with any intermittent issues," MGM Resorts International said in a statement. "We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming you soon."

Through the website and mobile app, officials said guests can book dining reservations at any MGM Resorts restaurant, explore bar, lounge, and nightlife reservations, view available shows, concerts, and attractions, and link to ticketing websites and book a service at the spa or salon.

However, MGM Resorts said guests at Excalibur "may continue to ask casino cashiers and slot guest representatives for assistance as we work to normalize operations."

The issue caused multiple gaming machines to go offline at multiple properties and has caused long lines at the check-in counters for guests.

"It was kind of chaotic," said visitor Walter Haywood. "The machines wouldn't take our ticket. Lines everywhere. Just chaos."

The company assisted guests through the issue by waiving change and cancellation fees during a certain period.

KTNV previously reported that the company's website was back up and running Thursday. The next day, the company said their app was also operational.

On Wednesday, VX-Underground, a group focused on research and preservation with the largest collection of malware code, posted to X that the ransomware group 'ALPHV', also known as Black Cat, is behind the MGM cyber attack.

All ALPHV ransomware group did to compromise MGM Resorts was hop on LinkedIn, find an employee, then call the Help Desk.



MGM said law enforcement is also assisting to protect systems and data.