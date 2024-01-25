MGM Grand, Cosmopolitan to pay $7.45M settlement in money laundering probe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former president of the MGM Grand casino has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for failing to file required reports of "suspicious transactions."

Following an investigation into alleged violations of money laundering laws and the Bank Secrecy Act, the MGM Grand and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas casinos have entered into settlements that require them to pay a combined $7.45 million, undergo external review, and enhance their anti-money laundering compliance program.

Scott Sibella, 61, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to file reports of suspicious transactions. Sibella served as president of the MGM Grand from August 2017 until February 2019.

Investigators say during this time, he knew that a casino patron, Wayne Nix, ran and operated an illegal bookmaking business. Sibella allowed Nix to gamble at MGM Grand and affiliated properties with illicit proceeds generated from the illegal gambling business without notifying the casino's compliance department.

Sibella also allegedly allowed Nix to receive complimentary benefits at the casino, including meals, room, board, and golf trips with senior executives and other high-net-worth customers.

Additionally, according to documents unsealed on Thursday, Sibella admitted to law enforcement in 2022 that he believed Nix was involved in illegal sports bookmaking but “didn’t want to know because of my position… If we know, we can’t allow them to gamble…. I didn’t ask, I didn’t want to know, I guess, because he wasn’t doing anything to cheat the casino.”

Sibella pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Dolly M. Gee, who scheduled a May 8 sentencing hearing, at which time Sibella will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Nix pleaded guilty in April 2022 to one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.

Agreements reached with both casinos would see them admit failing to file reports related to Nix's activity and cooperate in any additional investigations or proceedings.

The MGM Grand agreed to pay a monetary fine of $6,527,728 and to forfeit $500,000 in proceeds traceable to the violation, which will be counted towards the fine. The Cosmopolitan agreed to pay a monetary fine of $928,600 and to forfeit $500,000 in proceeds traceable to the violation, which will also be counted towards the fine.