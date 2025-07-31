Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Metro sergeant passes away following leukemia diagnosis

emont (19).png
LVMPD
emont (19).png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the passing of LVMPD Sergeant Justin Williams on Wednesday, following his recent diagnosis of leukemia.

Sgt. Williams was rushed into emergency surgery on Wednesday morning and died shortly after.

"Sgt. Williams was a valued member of our department, and most recently served in our VICE section. Known for his sharp instincts and professionalism, he also brought warmth, kindness, and leadership to every assignment. He was deeply respected and truly beloved by all who knew him," LVMPD said in a post on X.

In the afternoon, Metro Police and William's family gathered to escort Williams Sunrise Hospital to Palm Mortuary in Downtown Las Vegas.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada