Metro sergeant passes away following leukemia diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the passing of LVMPD Sergeant Justin Williams on Wednesday, following his recent diagnosis of leukemia.

Sgt. Williams was rushed into emergency surgery on Wednesday morning and died shortly after.

We are completely heartbroken to share the unexpected passing of LVMPD Sergeant Justin Williams, who served with courage, dedication, and passion since 2011. Sgt. Williams was a valued member of our department, and most recently served in our VICE section. Known for his sharp… pic.twitter.com/oBbVN13KMv — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 30, 2025

"Sgt. Williams was a valued member of our department, and most recently served in our VICE section. Known for his sharp instincts and professionalism, he also brought warmth, kindness, and leadership to every assignment. He was deeply respected and truly beloved by all who knew him," LVMPD said in a post on X.

Earlier today, we escorted Sgt. Justin Williams from the hospital to Palm Mortuary in Downtown Las Vegas. We were there for his family and we will continue to be. We will miss you, Justin, more than words can say. Sgt. Williams was recently diagnosed with leukemia. He was… pic.twitter.com/QZ1fuxLCX6 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 31, 2025

In the afternoon, Metro Police and William's family gathered to escort Williams Sunrise Hospital to Palm Mortuary in Downtown Las Vegas.