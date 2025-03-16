Watch Now
Police investigating reports of shooting inside Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 received reports of a possible shooting inside Circus Circus at around 5:38 p.m. on Saturday.

WATCH Traffic cam on Las Vegas Boulevard and Circus Circus

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, there were preliminary reports of shots fired near the 2800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

While no victims or evidence of a shooting has been found, out of an abundance of caution, LVMPD is investigating.

The hotel has been evacuated.

There is a heavy police presence near Circus Circus.

This is a developing story and Channel 13 crews are at the scene.

