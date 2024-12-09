Metro police, SWAT responding to barricade situation at South Point Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a barricade situation involving an individual at the South Point Hotel and Casino, located in the 9700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to authorities, officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a suicidal subject inside the property. Metro stated the individual refused to comply with officers, prompting LVMPD to declare the situation a barricade.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators are at the scene.

South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa sent Channel 13 this statement:

South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is fully cooperating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). For any media inquiries, please direct your questions to the LVMPD.

No further details have been released regarding the identity or condition of the individual at this time.